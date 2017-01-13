121st Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Began TODAY!

The 121st Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is on!

CBS 11 reports the 23-day event will encompass 30 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and 6 specialty rodeo performances, including the Best of The West Ranch Rodeo, the Best Of Mexico Celebracion, the Cowboys of Color Rodeo and Bulls’ Night Out.

Entertainment will be flowing Tuesday through Saturdays at the Coors Light Roadhouse. DJ Kevin Smith and the Jason Roberts Band play tonight. In addition, singer Dale Watson, the Motown band Memphis Soul, the band Reckless Kelly and Josh Ward, will play the event.

This year, new to the Stock Show, is the Moo-seum Experience, which allows you to also enjoy the Ft. Worth Museum of Science and History, plus the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

The 121st Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Parade is tomorrow/Saturday. Tickets must be bought in advance. Each parade ticket includes entrance to the Stock Show for (1) day.

Transportation from Billy Bob’s (on Rodeo Plaza) is available by The Rodeo Redline Shuttle Service, and runs every 20 minutes.

Admission:

Stock Show General Admission – $10 adults, $5 for kids 6-16, FREE for kids 5 and under.

Souvenir pins include general grounds access throughout the Stock Show, at $40 per pin.

The 121st annual Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs through Feb. 4th.

Have fun! Yee Haw…:)! Ride ’em, cowboy…:)!!

