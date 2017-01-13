98.7K-LUV’s Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Jan 13-15

January 13, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW, #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Jan 13-15, 98.7K-LUV's Blake Powers' #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Jan 13-15, Blake Powers's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Jan 13-15, DFW weekend Activities

Here’s what’s happening around DFW this weekend!

Today/Friday

  • Korean American Day Parade at KoMart Marketplace (1-3pm) – begins at Sam Moon, 11826 Harry Hines Blvd. Dallas and ends at K-Mart Marketplace.

Today/Friday – Sunday

Today/Friday – Monday

Saturday

Saturday & Sunday

Sunday

  • The Dallas Cowboys (13-3, 1st in NFC East) vs. Green Bay Packers – 3:30pm on FOX at AT&T Stadium
  • Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 1pm – American Airlines Center

Now – Feb. 4

  • Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo at Will Rogers Coliseum – it’s the 121st annual version, which includes 30 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and 6 specialty rodeo performances, live entertainment, and new this year… the Moo-seum Experience, which includes the Ft. Worth Museum of Science & History, plus the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. Yee-haw, ride-em cowboy… and as said in the Mel Brooks classic western parody Blazing Saddles“How ‘bout some more beans MR. TAGGERT?  I’d say you’ve had enough!”

Now – Feb. 24

Now – Feb. 28

Now – June 9

Thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV, have fun this weekend, watch where you step if you’re going to the Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, don’t spend all your money, and “Let’s do the timewarp…AGAIN!!!”

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live