98.7K-LUV’s Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Jan 13-15

Here’s what’s happening around DFW this weekend!

Today/Friday

Korean American Day Parade at KoMart Marketplace (1-3pm) – begins at Sam Moon, 11826 Harry Hines Blvd. Dallas and ends at K-Mart Marketplace.

Today/Friday – Sunday

Today/Friday – Monday

Saturday

Saturday & Sunday

Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys (13-3, 1st in NFC East) vs. Green Bay Packers – 3:30pm on FOX at AT&T Stadium

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 1pm – American Airlines Center

Now – Feb. 4

Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo at Will Rogers Coliseum – it’s the 121st annual version, which includes 30 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and 6 specialty rodeo performances, live entertainment, and new this year… the Moo-seum Experience, which includes the Ft. Worth Museum of Science & History, plus the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. Yee-haw, ride-em cowboy… and as said in the Mel Brooks classic western parody Blazing Saddles, “How ‘bout some more beans MR. TAGGERT? I’d say you’ve had enough!”

Now – Feb. 24

$5 Admission at The Dallas Arboretum

Now – Feb. 28

Now – June 9

Thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV, have fun this weekend, watch where you step if you’re going to the Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, don’t spend all your money, and “Let’s do the timewarp…AGAIN!!!”

