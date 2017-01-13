Blake Powers Reviews “Patriots Day”

Patriots Day – Rated R

On April 15, 2013, terrorist brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev took, hurt and changed lives, by bombing the finish line of the Boston Marathon. What they didn’t realize is how “Boston Strong” the city would become as a direct reaction.

Director Peter Berg treats this movie with the same high level of respect he gave to Deepwater Horizon and Lone Survivor and connects you to it’s core.

The cast of Mark Wahlberg/Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders (a composite of several Boston police officers/not an actual real character from the true story), Kevin Bacon/Special Agent Richard DesLauriers, John Goodman/Police Commissioner Ed Davis , J.K. Simmons/Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese), Michelle Monaghan/“Carol Saunders”), Alex Wolf/ terrorist Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Themo Melikidze/terroritist Tamerlan Tsarnaev, and Jimmy O. Yang/kidnap victim Dun Meng, provide excellent performances and bring the horrific and Boston/American strength story to life.

Much credit must be given to Themo Melikidze and Alex Wolf, for taking on and delivering their roles as terrorist brothers Tamerlan Tsarnaev and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Both carry entire scenes by themselves, without the assistance of any of the primary cast, and do so, believably. One of the greatest challenges for an actor… is to take on a role of a deeply hated true-to-live person. This is when we must always remember… they are actors… honing their craft. Some refuse to take such roles, while others view doing so as a challenge to push themselves to another level.

There are many moments of silence in this film… deep appropriate silence from the audience… that reflects the horror, pain and anger that filled Boston at the time. At times, I too… was in pain… pain for those lost, injured, plus the heartbreak of their families and friends. I found myself shaken and strengthened. In addition, there is occasional much needed humor, allowing you to breathe.

Patriots Day… moves me. It is a testament to the Boston spirit… the American spirit. April 15, 2013 will NEVER be forgotten by the city of Boston, and should NEVER be forgotten by any American. Well done!

Patriots Day – 3 of 4 stars.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed