David Crosby Roasts the U.S. Congress in New Song ‘Capitol’

Crosby talks tough on letdown politicians. January 13, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: David Crosby

By Hayden Wright

One universal takeaway from the 2016 election cycle is Americans’ overwhelming dissatisfaction with politics, in general. That frustration is often directed at one of our most critical checks and balances — the U.S. Congress.

To express his unhappiness with contemporary politics, David Crosby penned and recorded a new song called “Capitol,” in which he expresses his own dismay at the culture of re-election, Washington gridlock and the general failure of legislators to work together.

Relate: David Crosby Lays on a Sick Burn, Calls Kanye West ‘Dumb as a Post’

“They come for the power, for the power they stay,” he sings. “They’ll do anything to keep it that way.”

The song was uploaded to SoundCloud via producer James’ Raymond’s account bearing the message ““This is what we think of you Congress!” Listen to “Capitol” here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live