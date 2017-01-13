It’s Friday The 13th!!!

Friday the 13th!

Most acknowledge the day, and according to a poll by by Britain’s Daily Mirror, 5% are so freaked out by it, that they stay home, the entire day!

For those who are superstitious about the day, 80% take steps to ward off back luck.

36% wear a lucky item of clothing – hopefully it’s not visable and doesn’t require indepth explanation

Does Friday the 13th fReAk you out? If so, what do you do about it?

