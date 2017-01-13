Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams Sued For Allegedly Stealing Song

Here we go… again!

TMZ reports hair stylist/singer/songwriter Richard Morrill, who is with a group called L.A.P.D, says The Voice’s Gwen Stefani and music star Pharrell Williams’ song “Spark The Fire” (released in 2014) is actually taken from an idea he shared with Gwen… while coloring her hair in 1998.

Morrill says he and his band recorded a song titled ‘Who’s Got My Lighter” and later played it for Stefan, who liked it!

Click HERE to hear L.A.P.D. – “Lighter” and you compare!

Now, 18 years later, Morrill says Stefani slightly changed the lyrics to his song, and that she even admitted her only contribution to the track was the “spark the fire” lines, which Morrill feels were taken from his lyrics.

Morrill is suing Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams for a percentage of the $25,000,000 he says she earned from the song.

If Morrill wins, he’ll probably be playing the Pharrell Williams song “Get Happy”… for weeks! lol!

