How the Cowboys Went From 4-12 to the Top Playoff Seed

January 13, 2017 11:44 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Playoffs, Record

Last year, Tony Romo went down early in the season and the season was done. This year, Tony Romo went down and the season’s been called ‘a miracle.’ How did it happen?

Dallas Morning News reporter Jon Machota has narrowed it down to some key, if you will, plays:

Drafting Running Back Ezekiel Elliott. In drastic need of defensive players, the Cowboys went for the offensive powerhouse known as Zeke, 4th overall. How’d that work?

Luck of Getting Dak. The Cowboys planned to get a quarterback in last year’s draft, but they planned for Paxton Lynch or Connor Cook. Instead they got stuck with Rayne Dakota Prescott!

Letting Dak Start. Instead of signing a veteran to start, they gave the rookie a shot.

Letting Go of Defensive End Greg Hardy. Team chemistry is at an all-time high without off-field distractions.

Re-signing Cornerback Morris Claiborne. Former #1 Cowboys draft pick now living up to potential in season 5 – and returned from week six groin injury this weekend!

Here are four more reasons the Cowboys won 13 games this season.

Will they win this weekend? What do you think?

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live