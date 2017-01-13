How the Cowboys Went From 4-12 to the Top Playoff Seed

Last year, Tony Romo went down early in the season and the season was done. This year, Tony Romo went down and the season’s been called ‘a miracle.’ How did it happen?

Dallas Morning News reporter Jon Machota has narrowed it down to some key, if you will, plays:

Drafting Running Back Ezekiel Elliott. In drastic need of defensive players, the Cowboys went for the offensive powerhouse known as Zeke, 4th overall. How’d that work?

Luck of Getting Dak. The Cowboys planned to get a quarterback in last year’s draft, but they planned for Paxton Lynch or Connor Cook. Instead they got stuck with Rayne Dakota Prescott!

Letting Dak Start. Instead of signing a veteran to start, they gave the rookie a shot.

Letting Go of Defensive End Greg Hardy. Team chemistry is at an all-time high without off-field distractions.

Re-signing Cornerback Morris Claiborne. Former #1 Cowboys draft pick now living up to potential in season 5 – and returned from week six groin injury this weekend!

Here are four more reasons the Cowboys won 13 games this season.

Will they win this weekend? What do you think?