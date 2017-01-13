Joe Jonas Is The New Face Of GUESS Underwear

GUESS just snagged a Texas celebrity as the new face for men’s underwear. Who? The cute Jonas brother!!!

Joe Jonas, lead singer for DNCE, has new career in modeling. Joe will be the male global ambassador for the new GUESS “Hero” underwear line.

Now, we have to warn you…Joe is looking pretty hot in the pics you are about to see. So we will start you off slow with a pic of him shirtless in jeans.

❓@guess ❓ A photo posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:40pm PST

We’re just easing you into this…

❓@guess ❓ A photo posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:33am PST

Ok, here we go…

❓ @guess ❓ A photo posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

❓@guess ❓ A photo posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:00am PST

Wow! This Jo-bro has been hitting the gym!

A video posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

Whew. Ok, that was the last of the pics. Not sure we could have handled any more.