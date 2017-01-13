Michelle Obama Surprises Fans On The Tonight Show While They Make Her A “Thank You” Video

January 13, 2017 6:20 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: First Lady, Jimmy Fallon, Michelle Obama, thank you video, The Tonight Show

The Obamas are on their farewell tour. Earlier this week, President Obama gave his big goodbye speech, meanwhile Michelle is doing Jimmy Fallon.

Yes, that’s right, Michelle made her final appearance as First Lady on the Tonight Show this week. While she was there, Fallon gave fans the opportunity to say thank you to her picture. Little did they know that Michelle was actually hiding behind a curtain, waiting to give out hugs.

Such a great moment of shock and awe for each and every person that had something to say about Michelle Obama. Some were brought to tears. Some had nervous laughter. Even Michelle had tears in her eyes at one point.

Truly a classy woman that we can all look up to. Thank you Jimmy Fallon for putting this video together.

