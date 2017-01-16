Chewbacca Rips Off The Arm Of Unkar Plutt In Deleted Star Wars: The Force Awakens Scene

Chewbacca is probably one of the more tame characters in any Star Wars film. It’s very rare that we get the opportunity to see Chewie get mad…like really, really mad.

After all, Chewbacca is a wookiee. He may be smart and walk upright, but at the end of the day, he’s still part beast. So, why haven’t we seen him embrace those animal instincts? Maybe rip somebody’s face off?

Ok, yeah, Star Wars is pretty family friendly. It’s rare to see blood. Odds are, Chewbacca is never going to eat someone’s face off. However, in this deleted scene, Chewie pulls Unkar Plutt’s arm right off!

Awesome!