Chewbacca Rips Off The Arm Of Unkar Plutt In Deleted Star Wars: The Force Awakens Scene

January 16, 2017 8:04 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Arm, Chewbacca, chewie, delected scene, star wars, The Force Awakens, wookiee

Chewbacca is probably one of the more tame characters in any Star Wars film. It’s very rare that we get the opportunity to see Chewie get mad…like really, really mad.

After all, Chewbacca is a wookiee. He may be smart and walk upright, but at the end of the day, he’s still part beast. So, why haven’t we seen him embrace those animal instincts? Maybe rip somebody’s face off?

Ok, yeah, Star Wars is pretty family friendly. It’s rare to see blood. Odds are, Chewbacca is never going to eat someone’s face off. However, in this deleted scene, Chewie pulls Unkar Plutt’s arm right off!

Awesome!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live