We have to admit, the loss to Green Bay yesterday, hurt. We are simply trying to find a way to get over it. It’s hard.

Well, leave it to Dallas Cowboys Cole Beasley to put life into perspective.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet the newest addition to the Dallas Cowboys family. Baby Beasley is here! We don’t have a name just yet, but we do have a picture from his proud dad #11. Feast you eyes on this little bundle of joy!

The only thing that could heal me has arrived. I love my family so much. pic.twitter.com/hdgG5iRUQf — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 16, 2017

Congrats!!! He will help us all heal today. Thanks for sharing your happiness!