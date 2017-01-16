Eating Chili Peppers Could Help You LIVE Longer!

We are constantly hearing about food that is good or bad for our health, but one… is truly bringing the spice of life to many!

Science Daily reports researchers from the University of Vermont have learned one particular food… can help lower your chance… of dying.

According to research, persons who eat chili peppers reduce their chance of dying… by 13%! Plus, persons who do so, lower their chance of death from heart disease or stroke.

I had no idea chili peppers have this health benefit. Wish my body liked them:).

Yes, you are, what you eat!

