KFC Experimenting With Artificial Intelligence To Learn Your Tastes and Order Faster

If you think fast-food… is fast… you don’t know what fast is, until now!

Imaging going to a KFC restaurant, and instead of thinking about what to order, the restaurant analyzes you, pulls up your previous order and makes a suggestion!

According to Tech Crunch, a KFC restaurant in Beijing has become China’s first-ever “smart restaurant” after installing an artificial-intelligence machine machine that analyzes your face to determine gender, age, mood, makes menu suggestions, and saves the info for when you return to make faster meal suggestions.

Wonder if it can tell by your facial expressions if you like dark vs. white meat? LOL!

Hey, another fine example of brain-power depreciation! Just whats needed…:).

