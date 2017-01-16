Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris May Follow Him Into The Entertainment World

Paris Jackson has come a long way from her formerly shielded life, to the loss of her father Michael Jackson, to teen angst.

Now, Lee Daniels new show Star may have a new cast member… 18-year-old Paris Jackson!

Daniels recently met with Paris concerning the part, and TMZ reports she’s giving it strong consideration.

In addition, Paris is spreading her media wings and has landed (3) covers of top fashion magazines, all of which will be out this month. Plus, several modeling agencies have approached her and multiple major brands are interested in her for endorsements.

Best wishes to Paris on her professional endeavors and on keeping her life together during the journey.

