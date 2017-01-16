New Evidence Suggests That D.B. Cooper May Have Been An Employee Of Boeing

What really happened to D.B. Cooper?

For the last forty-five years, the FBI has spent countless hours and money investigating the disappearance of D.B. Cooper. In November of 1971, Cooper jumped out of the back of a plane along with $200,000 in cash, never to be heard from or seen again.

However, new evidence suggests that Cooper might have been a Boeing employee or contracted employee for the company.

After further examination of the tie left behind by Cooper, scientists found over 100,000 particles containing cerium, strontium sulfide, and pure titanium. These specific elements were rarely used in 1971. However, they were being used to build Boeing’s high-tech supersonic transport plane.

Since he was wearing a tie where these machines were being built, it’s thought that he may have been an engineer or plant manager. You can read all the details HERE.