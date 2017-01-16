North Texas Storm Brings Damage To Frisco

Last night’s storm in North Texas brought reported damage to Frisco with blown-out windows on Avondale Dr, a blown down chimney on Blue Lake Dr., damaged fences and trees, plus the storm kept some Cowboys fans inside AT&T Stadium over an hour after the Cowboy’s NFC divisional loss to Green Bay, according to CBS 11.

At least 30 homes were damaged and over 33,000 were without power during the strong point of the storm. Most had power early today.

Do you have damage after last night’s storm?

Anytime DFW area winter temperatures are way above normal, I say to myself, “wish I had a basement!”

Always stay alert to the weather for possible storms and tornadoes when North Texas winter temps are abnormally high.

