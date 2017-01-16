Toby Keith Stands By His Decision To Perform At Donald Trump’s Inauguration

January 16, 2017 7:36 AM
President elect Donald Trump has had a hard time finding anyone to perform at his inauguration. Along with 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood, the Trump camp also managed to snag country singer, Toby Keith.

Since that announcement was made, there has been a lot of backlash for Keith. However, he’s not budging on the issue. Keith is still committed to performing at Trump’s “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” which is set for January 19th, the night before inauguration. He also won’t apologize for his performance. Keith said…

“I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military. I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.”

Whether or not you agree with Keith’s decision to perform for our future President, he deserves some credit for standing by his decision.

 

