WORST Dallas Cowboys Fan Of All Time Wears A Packers Jersey Under His Shirt

January 16, 2017 6:21 AM By Rebekah Black
Last week, the Dallas Cowboys unveiled a bandwagon fan application. Why? Because of terrible fans like this guy.

In case you missed it yesterday, Dallas lost to Green Bay by a field goal with three seconds left in the game. It was just sickening. The wound still hurts. And to add insult to injury, we find this guy…the WORST Dallas Cowboys fan of all time.

Immediately following loss, this jerk shows his true colors…yellow and green!

<blockquote class=”reddit-card” data-card-created=”1484568957″><a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/5o8s48/bandwagon_fans/?ref=share&ref_source=embed”>Bandwagon fans</a> from <a href=”http://www.reddit.com/r/funny”>funny</a></blockquote&gt;
//embed.redditmedia.com/widgets/platform.js

You sir, should be ashamed of yourself. How dare you pretend to be a Cowboy fan? Also Favre retired a million years ago…get a new jersey.

