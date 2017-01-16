WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Snuka Has Died

It’s a sad day in the wrestling world. WWE legend Jimmy Snuka has passed away. The 73-year-old had been dealing with stomach cancer.

Many will remember Snuka for his amazing wrestling career, while others will remember that he was accused of 3rd degree murder. In 2015, he was actually charged in connection of the murder of Nancy Argentino, who was his girlfriend in 1983. However, all those charges were dismissed two weeks ago after a judge ruled him unfit to stand trial due to dementia and terminal cancer.

Such a sad story surrounding his legacy, However, it doesn’t look like he was alone in the end. His daughter, Tamina posted a picture of herself holding her father’s hand with the caption…

“I love you Dad.”

I Love You Dad. #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by Tamina.💕👊 (@taminawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

Former pro wrestler, The Rock, was asked by Tamina to share the news with Snuka’s fans.

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

RIP Jimmy Snuka.