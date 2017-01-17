Grey’s Anatomy Star Katherine Heigl Gives Birth To 3rd Child!

Back in June, Katherine made the following Instagram post!

@joshbkelley and I have some news…go to thoseheavenlydays.com and I'll tell you alllllll about it! 🍼🎉💙

A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on

 

Three months later, Katherine posted this.

 

Now, PEOPLE reports Katherine and musician-husband Josh Kelley are proud parents of Joshua Bishop Kelly Jr., who was born Tues. Dec. 20th!

Joshua has plenty of company with big sisters Adalaide (4.5-years-old) and Naleigh (8-years-old).

Katherine has been busy filming Unforgettable (a woman sets out to make life hell for her ex-husband’s new wife), the CBS TV series Doubt (a successful defense lawyer at a boutique firm becomes romantically involved with a client who may or may not be guilty of a brutal crime) and she will be the voice of “Andy” in the animated film The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature. 

And you thought she was just busy with giving birth!?… 🙂

