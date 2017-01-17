Grey’s Anatomy Star Katherine Heigl Gives Birth To 3rd Child!

Back in June, Katherine made the following Instagram post!

@joshbkelley and I have some news…go to thoseheavenlydays.com and I'll tell you alllllll about it! 🍼🎉💙 A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Jun 23, 2016 at 9:24am PDT

Three months later, Katherine posted this.

For all you gestating ladies out there check out Those Heavenly Days for my "Pregnancy Favs…Thus Far" and get some tips and tricks for feeling more comfortable inside and out while growing a life! thoseheavenlydays.com A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Sep 20, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT

Now, PEOPLE reports Katherine and musician-husband Josh Kelley are proud parents of Joshua Bishop Kelly Jr., who was born Tues. Dec. 20th!

Joshua has plenty of company with big sisters Adalaide (4.5-years-old) and Naleigh (8-years-old).

Katherine has been busy filming Unforgettable (a woman sets out to make life hell for her ex-husband’s new wife), the CBS TV series Doubt (a successful defense lawyer at a boutique firm becomes romantically involved with a client who may or may not be guilty of a brutal crime) and she will be the voice of “Andy” in the animated film The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.

And you thought she was just busy with giving birth!?… 🙂

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed