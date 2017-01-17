Grey’s Anatomy Star Katherine Heigl Gives Birth To 3rd Child!

Back in June, Katherine made the following Instagram post!
Three months later, Katherine posted this.
Now, PEOPLE reports Katherine and musician-husband Josh Kelley are proud parents of Joshua Bishop Kelly Jr., who was born Tues. Dec. 20th!
Joshua has plenty of company with big sisters Adalaide (4.5-years-old) and Naleigh (8-years-old).
Katherine has been busy filming Unforgettable (a woman sets out to make life hell for her ex-husband’s new wife), the CBS TV series Doubt (a successful defense lawyer at a boutique firm becomes romantically involved with a client who may or may not be guilty of a brutal crime) and she will be the voice of “Andy” in the animated film The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.
And you thought she was just busy with giving birth!?… 🙂
Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP
©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed