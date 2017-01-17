Lifetime To Air TV Movie On The Last Days Of Michael Jackson

The book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days, as told by Jackson’s bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard, will come to life in the Lifetime TV movie Searching For Neverland (working title at this time), with filming to begin next month in L.A., according to TheWrap.

Searching For Neverland will star Trinidad’s own Navi, self-proclaimed as “The World’s Number One Michael Jackson Impersonator.”

Wow! Impressive talent!!

Will you watch the Lifetime TV movie?

