Packers Staffer Tells Tony Romo, ‘You Deserve Better’

The customary shaking of hands by team players and personnel after a game doesn’t always reveals much in the way of audio. But the other night a short phrase was picked-up by a Dallas Morning News videographer.

Tony Romo was leaving the field for quite possibly the final time in a Cowboys uniform.

A Green Bay staff member, believed to be their director of sports medicine, meets up with Tony and says, “You deserve better.”

Very poignant to watch #9 take that journey to the locker room after ten years of Cowboy-hood. He’s been nothing if not exhilarating to watch. You always knew something really good was possible if he was taking a snap.