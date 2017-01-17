The Dallas Cowboys / Green Bay Packers Final Play Set To “My Heart Will Go On” Will Break You

January 17, 2017 6:46 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Celine Dion, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Loss, My Heart Will Go On, Playoffs

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse after a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers…someone went and set the final play to Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

The people of Celine A Scene are known for adding the Titanic theme song to just about every sporting event, political event, and even natural disasters. Their latest creation takes aim at our very own Dallas Cowboys.

If you thought Sunday’s game was heartbreaking, guess again. When you see Zeke’s face synced up with Celine’s powerhouse voice, you will cry! Not to mention Dak resting on his knees! Uggg! The tears!

If you need me, I’ll be in a dark room in the fetal position with snot running down my face for the rest of the day.

