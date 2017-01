Chris Pratt (The Magnificent Seven, Guardians of The Galaxy) will be in Thursday night’s episode of Mom, playing Anna Faris’ (Chris’s real-life wife!) love interest as a horse riding trainer.

Here’s how he’s helping promote the episode.

Acting alongside Anna again (this time on stage with a live audience) was a dream come true!! Be sure to tune in thursday night. @MomCBS — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 17, 2017

Anna gushed…

I had the greatest time driving to work everyday with my wonderful husband @prattprattpratt -please don't vomit I love you guys https://t.co/QXH8brKFE4 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) January 17, 2017

The programming suits with CBS gotta be happy with this kind of social media cross-promotion.

Plus, Chris and Anna had to be happy driving to work together for a change:).

Enjoy Thursday night’s episode!