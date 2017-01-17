Woman Demands Phone Repaired On B’day and Drives Through Store Window in “Florida: The Second Chance State – Take 51”

By Blake Powers
Twenty-five-year-old Shinobia Montoria Wright of Wellington Fl (near West Palm Beach) recently took her her insured iPhone to a T-Mobile store in nearby Palm Beach for repairs and according to the assistant store manager Montoria said she would “bug out”… if she didn’t get her phone on her b’day, according to WPTV

Seems Wright didn’t get her way… so she drove her Nissan SUV through the T-Mobile store’s window!

Soon, Wright went on a damaging rampage of smashing display cases, and racked up an impressive list of charges.

  • Aggravated battery
  • Burglary
  • Simply battery
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Reckless Driving

Wright told police she was having “a bad day”.

The damage estimate sits at approx. $30,000!

Wright was hospitalized due to glass embedded in her arms and will require surgery.

According to WPTV, a relative of Wright says her mental state has changed within the year.

Just remember who's Wright… could be wrong:).

