Woman Demands Phone Repaired On B’day and Drives Through Store Window in “Florida: The Second Chance State – Take 51”

Twenty-five-year-old Shinobia Montoria Wright of Wellington Fl (near West Palm Beach) recently took her her insured iPhone to a T-Mobile store in nearby Palm Beach for repairs and according to the assistant store manager Montoria said she would “bug out”… if she didn’t get her phone on her b’day, according to WPTV.

Seems Wright didn’t get her way… so she drove her Nissan SUV through the T-Mobile store’s window!

Soon, Wright went on a damaging rampage of smashing display cases, and racked up an impressive list of charges.

Aggravated battery

Burglary

Simply battery

Criminal Mischief

Reckless Driving

Wright told police she was having “a bad day”.

The damage estimate sits at approx. $30,000!

Wright was hospitalized due to glass embedded in her arms and will require surgery.

According to WPTV, a relative of Wright says her mental state has changed within the year.

Florida: The Second Chance State – make a mistake, move to Florida! Chances are, they’ll give you a second chance.

Just remember who’s Wright… could be wrong:).

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed