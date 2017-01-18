President-Elect Donald Trump Cancels Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Group For Inauguration Party

Despite having $90,000,000 in budget for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration party, when Trump learned the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame group he wanted for entertainment wouldn’t bend on their $1,000,000 fee to perform… he pulled the proverbial plug, according to TMZ.

Planners were told to make the event diverse, and TMZ sources say it will be, with Gospel, Country and Dance music. Plus, it all must be arranged economically, with the remainder of the $90mil earmarked for charity.

Trump reportedly has landed soul legend Sam Moore. Wonder if he is aiming for Country legends, “Alabama”?

.@TheAlabamaBand was great last night in D.C. playing for 147 Diplomats and Ambassadors from countries around the world. Thanks Alabama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

Hmm! A Presidential Inauguration party done on a budget!? Wise move, President-elect Trump.

