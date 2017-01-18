President-Elect Donald Trump Cancels Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Group For Inauguration Party

January 18, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Charity, Country Legends "Alabama", Donald Trump, Presidential Inauguration Party, President_Elect Donald Trump, Soul Legend Sam Moore, twitter

Despite having $90,000,000 in budget for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration party, when Trump learned the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame group he wanted for entertainment wouldn’t bend on their $1,000,000 fee to perform… he pulled the proverbial plug, according to TMZ.

Planners were told to make the event diverse, and TMZ sources say it will be, with Gospel, Country and Dance music. Plus, it all must be arranged economically, with the remainder of the $90mil earmarked for charity.

Trump reportedly has landed soul legend Sam Moore. Wonder if he is aiming for Country legends, “Alabama”?

Hmm! A Presidential Inauguration party done on a budget!? Wise move, President-elect Trump.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live