American Airlines Unveils NEW ‘Basic Economy’ Service To Compete With Low-Cost Carriers

In a step to compete with lower priced carriers, American Airlines is introducing ‘Basic Economy’ fares to garner more passengers.
Here are some basics with the new American Airlines ‘Basic Economy’ flights:
- seats are automatically assigned at check-in (unless purchased 48-hours before flight)
- only (1) carry-on item per passenger (purse or small backpack) and must fit under seat
- NO overhead compartment luggage (larger carry-on items are allowed at an additional fee)
- upgrades not permitted (regardless of elite status level)
- you will board last and be seated in the Main Cabin.
- tickets are non-changeable
- tickets are non-refundable
I predict many will use this service, especially in quick/light-trip scenarios.
Is the new American Airlines ‘Basic Economy’ service something you will use?
Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP
©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed