Behind The Scenes Footage From “A Dog’s Purpose” Shows A Scared German Shepherd Forced Into Raging Waters

It’s no secret. I love dogs. If my backyard was bigger, I would I would have twenty dogs.

Needless to say, I have been anxiously awaiting the movie, A Dog’s Purpose. The trailer alone makes me ugly cry. I so desperately want to believe in the premise that my dogs soul will one day return to me in another dog. See what I mean, tears!

Well, something happened today…I no longer want to see this film. Why? TMZ just leaked some footage from the set of the film that just breaks my heart. Basically, a Hollywood animal trainer forced a German Shepherd into raging waters. Yes, the water area was small and somewhat contained, a controlled environment if you will, but a dog does not know that.

You can clearly see that this precious baby wants nothing to do with the water. He obviously doesn’t care that the water is warm. In his eyes, these a raging rapids. I just don’t understand how a human being would be more than willing to throw their dog into a situation where it’s evident they are terrified.

Honestly, I don’t get vocal about a lot of things, but this something I cannot…will not stand for. So, I’m boycotting this film. I will not see it. In fact, this video has changed my views on all other animal movies. Is this what happens on every set? Everyone around acts like it’s no big deal, like they do that kind of thing on a daily basis. No, no, no, no, no. This is NOT right.