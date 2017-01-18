Burt Reynolds Is Auctioning Off Another Trans Am From Smokey & The Bandit

January 18, 2017 6:14 AM
Filed Under: Auction, Bandit, Burt Reynolds, trans am

Just how many Trans Ams does Burt Reynolds have to put up for auction?

Apparently four is the lucky number! The Smokey & The Bandit actor has already auctioned off three other Bandits. Back in December of 2014, Reynolds auctioned off one of his beloved Bandits for around $450,000. Then a second one for $170,000. Then a third one for $550,000.

Well Reynolds is at it again. The week of January 14th through January 22nd, Reynolds will be auctioning off his 1978 Bandit Edition Pro-Touring Trans Am in Arizona with Barrett Jackson Auctions. Good news though, you can actually bid online! Click HERE for all the details.

More from Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live