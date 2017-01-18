Burt Reynolds Is Auctioning Off Another Trans Am From Smokey & The Bandit

Just how many Trans Ams does Burt Reynolds have to put up for auction?

Apparently four is the lucky number! The Smokey & The Bandit actor has already auctioned off three other Bandits. Back in December of 2014, Reynolds auctioned off one of his beloved Bandits for around $450,000. Then a second one for $170,000. Then a third one for $550,000.

Well Reynolds is at it again. The week of January 14th through January 22nd, Reynolds will be auctioning off his 1978 Bandit Edition Pro-Touring Trans Am in Arizona with Barrett Jackson Auctions. Good news though, you can actually bid online! Click HERE for all the details.