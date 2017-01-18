Is Pierce Brosnan Joining The Cast Of Deadpool 2?

Ryan Reynolds has been pretty open about the idea of Deadpool and Wolverine starring in a movie together. In fact, there are hints that Hugh Jackman may make a cameo in the upcoming Deadpool sequel.
While the movie isn’t scheduled to come out until sometime in 2018, the casting gossip has already started. So far, everything is coming directly from Ryan Reynolds!
Could it be that James Bond has officially landed a role in DP2? Honestly, we don’t know yet, but Hugh Jackman is certainly fueling the fire.
Anyone else hoping he’s a bad guy?