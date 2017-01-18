JNCO Jeans Are Back And Bigger Than Ever

January 18, 2017 11:08 AM By Jenny Q
It seems that the era of skinny jeans has come and gone.  We are currently seeing a resurrection in the insanely oversized and way too wide JNCO jeans that hit their peak popularity in the ’90s.

With men’s chokers forcing their way into popularity, what else can the fashion world throw at us?

JNCO stands by their products, however, as every company should.  A statement on their official website reads:

JNCO is the single most iconic wide-legged jean brand of all time.  JNCO rose to international prominence in the 1990s on a reputation of well-made high-quality denim built to last, with attitude to match.  More than 20 years later, nothing has changed.  We design and manufacture affordable loose fit jeans with retro style and modern comfort.  It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a comfortable pair of khakis with a bit of give, or ultra wide-leg pants with jaw-dropping 50″ leg openings – JNCO has the right fit.

The statement continues:

You aren’t just buying a pair of jeans – you’re gaining admission to a passionate community of fans who stand by quality products, unique design, and individuality in a cookie cutter world.  JNCO jeans are not for everyone: puppets be warned.

