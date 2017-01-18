Josh Hamilton Stays With Rangers On Minor League Deal

January 18, 2017 11:03 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Baseball, Dallas, Deal, DFW, Injury, Josh Hamilton, Local, Minor League, Texas Rangers

Josh Hamilton promises the knee that limited him to only two minor league at-bats last year is fully healed and ready to go.

As such, the Rangers have signed the 35-year-old to a minor league contract, in an attempt for the 2008 AL MVP to start his comeback to the big leagues.  In order to protect his ailing knee, Hamilton will see some time at first base this spring training, although his bat is what the Rangers’ front office will be most interested in.  Hamilton told SportsDay, “It’s a prove-yourself thing.  There are no guarantees, which I’ve always found I like.  It pushes you and drives you to get personally where you want to be as a player.  I’m excited about it.”

Reportedly, there weren’t many other teams willing to take a chance on Hamilton, which was just fine for the slugger, who wanted to play somewhere he is comfortable.  Rangers GM Jon Daniels told SportsDay, “The talent level is at such a huge advantage over most others that anything he does wouldn’t shock me.  He hasn’t been truly healthy in a few years.  He certainly hasn’t performed at the high level during his peak with us.  That being said, he’s focused and motivated for the right reasons. … When you have a talented guy who has motivation behind it, that’s a good risk for us.”

Hamilton will attend Spring Training as a non-roster invitee, and can opt out of his deal April 1st if he so chooses.  If he makes the club, he will earn a minimum of $535,500.

Via SportsDay

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live