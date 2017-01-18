Senior With Alzheimer’s Uses Music To Find What Was Lost

January 18, 2017 5:10 AM By Jody Dean
If your family has ever been affected by Alzheimer’s, this story going to mean a lot to you.

Meet Georgie Willcox, who had been keeping a secret. Of course, her family knew that Georgie played the piano – but it had been many years since she’d sat down to do so. Then, after her husband of many years had passed away, Georgie started playing again.

The effect has been profound, and not only on Georgie – but on everyone at the retirement center where she lives. Channel 8’s Sarah Hoye has the remarkable story of Using Music To Find What Was Lost.

