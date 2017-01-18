Space Jam Gets An Honest Trailer

January 18, 2017 6:40 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: David Rancken, David's Dateline, honest trailer, Michael Jordan, screen junkies, Space Jam

With the possibility of a Space jam sequel on the horizon, why not take the opportunity to obliterate the original with an Honest Trailer!

Yes, the Screen Junkies are back at it with Space Jam, starring Michael Jordan. Surprisingly, this film is one of the most requested by their fans.

So how did Space Jam do? Whomp, whomp. It just gets skewered. Basically, the movie is based on a shoe commercial. It’s a story about aliens stealing the abilities of professional basketball players so they can win a game against Bugs Bunny. Not to mention, no one is worried when Michael Jordan gets kidnapped! And the movie doesn’t even take place in space!

Dang! There are a lot of plot holes in Space Jam!

