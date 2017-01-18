Super Bowl Ticket Prices Drop After The Cowboys Lose To The Packers

January 18, 2017 7:20 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Dropped, green bat packers, Loss, Super Bowl, tickets prices

More proof that the Dallas Cowboys really are America’s team. At least that’s the angle we’re taking on this issue.

Almost immediately after the Dallas loss to Green Bay, Super Bowl 50 ticket prices headed South. Apparently the idea of the Cowboys playing in the Super Bowl a few hours up the road in Houston was enough to inflate ticket prices.

Before Sunday’s game, the cheapest ticket price for the big game was around $4,200. After the game winning field goal by the Packers, tickets prices dropped to around $3,300.

That’s a $900 difference! That’s not just a drop off…that’s a landslide! Cowboys Rule! Everyone else drools!

 

More from Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live