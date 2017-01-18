Suspect In The Shooting Of Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker Has Been Confirmed Dead

Sad news out of Little Elm, Texas today after the death of Detective Jerry Walker, who died in the line of duty.

Detective Walker was the first to arrive on the scene in a residential neighborhood near Waterview and Turtle Cove in Little Elm yesterday afternoon. He was responding to reports of an armed person in the area.

Upon arrival, Walker found a man with a rifle screaming in a backyard. At that point, he was one of several officers trying to talk to guy. Unfortunately, the man turned the gun on the officers, hitting Detective Walker.

Walker was care-flighted to Denton Regional. While surrounded by family and friends, Walker lost his fight. He leaves behind four children. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

A procession of officers personably escorts the family of Det Jerry Walker from the hospital @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/y9Je7GS6Nt — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Journalist) January 18, 2017

As for the gunman, the Little Elm Fire Chief Brian Roach has confirmed he is dead. No word just yet on how the gunman died.