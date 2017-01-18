Tom Hardy Fuels New James Bond Rumors

It’s almost certain now that Daniel Craig will not return to the role of James Bond in the next installment in the series. The 48-year-old said last October that he would rather “slit his wrists” than play James Bond again, so the world has been abuzz with who will take the reins as the new 007.

One of those actors rumored to play Bond is Tom Hardy, star of The Dark Knight Rises and Mad Max: Fury Road. When asked to speak about his potential involvement in the film, Hardy shied away from answering the question, which many all but think means he has been tapped to reprise the role. In an interview with Daily Beast, Hardy explained why actors don’t talk about roles that are being offered. “There’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it’s gone.”

Hardy also threw Christopher Nolan’s name into the mix to direct the feature, as Sam Mendes has stated he will not direct the next film. Hardy said of Nolan, “What a fantastic director for a Bond movie. Because Daniel is so good, and what Mendes and Barbara have done has been so impressive, that it would be a very hard reimagination to follow after. I wonder what the next installment of that franchise would become, and I think when you mention someone like Christopher Nolan, that’s a very powerful figure to bring into that world who could bring something new and create something profound — again.”

Craig has appeared as the title role in the last four Bond films, and Mendes has directed the last two. Other actors rumored to become James Bond include Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston.

