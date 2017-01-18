Tony Romo Trolled By Official Madden Twitter Account

January 18, 2017 10:29 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Football, Madden, Super Bowl, Tony Romo, Troll, twitter, Video Game

Madden is one of the most popular video games in the world, and as such they’ve made sure to maintain a strong presence online and on social media.  That strong presence made itself well-known with a simple tweet aimed directly at Tony Romo.

NBC Sports tweeted out a story where Jerry Jones said he really believes Romo will eventually play in a Super Bowl.  Madden’s twitter account responded quickly, with a shot that surely punched every member of Cowboys’ Nation in the gut.

Their response:

Ouch.

It’s definitely  an easy shot, but it is unfortunate that the narrative that has followed Tony’s entire career is he never can win the big one.

That’s ridiculous, and we are mad, Madden.

The response of course was all the Cowboys fans were upset, and everyone else thought the tweet was awesome.

Via TMZ

