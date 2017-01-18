Tony Romo Trolled By Official Madden Twitter Account

Madden is one of the most popular video games in the world, and as such they’ve made sure to maintain a strong presence online and on social media. That strong presence made itself well-known with a simple tweet aimed directly at Tony Romo.

NBC Sports tweeted out a story where Jerry Jones said he really believes Romo will eventually play in a Super Bowl. Madden’s twitter account responded quickly, with a shot that surely punched every member of Cowboys’ Nation in the gut.

Their response:

We'll send him a copy of #Madden17… https://t.co/utqI0oaY9D — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) January 17, 2017

Ouch.

It’s definitely an easy shot, but it is unfortunate that the narrative that has followed Tony’s entire career is he never can win the big one.

That’s ridiculous, and we are mad, Madden.

The response of course was all the Cowboys fans were upset, and everyone else thought the tweet was awesome.

Whoever is running the @EAMaddenNFL account deserves a raise 😂😂 — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) January 17, 2017

@EAMaddenNFL @NBCSports You're classless. Bet the person sending this tweet didn't play a down of football that mattered. @easports — Parisa Michelle (@ParisaMichelle) January 17, 2017

