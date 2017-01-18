UPDATE: Long-Time Friend of George Michaels Suspects Hard Drugs As Cause Of Death

Andros Georgiou, life-long friend, who’s relationship was often referred to as a cousin to George Michael, feels he knows the cause of George’s death.

PerezHilton.com reports Georgiou spoke with BBC Two’s Victoria Derbyshire yesterday about George’s use of drugs and said “hard drugs had been back in his life.”

EXCLUSIVE: George Michael's 'cousin' tells @VictoriaLIVE a cocktail of hard drugs & anti-depressants killed him https://t.co/i7kM80N8x2 — Louisa Compton (@louisa_compton) January 17, 2017

Andros said crack cocaine was one of George’s favorites and added, “I just thought he took too much of something, mixed with antidepressants and other drugs he was on – with alcohol.”

