Men vs. Women: Who’s The Better Driver?

January 18, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
A new study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reveals it’s time to re-think which of the sexes is a better driver!

Stats from study show women are involved in far-less fatal accidents than men. 71% of car accident deaths are men, versus 29% for women.

In addition, TWICE as many guys died in car crashes between 1975 and 2015 than women!

I often notice men are better with driving details, such as parking. My wife often drives up on curbs, leaves her wheels turned left or right, and fails to correct such upon leaving, hence driving back over the same curb… lol!

After seeing the above stats, think I need to re-think the big picture:).

