13 Automakers Recalling Over 652,000 Vehicles Due To Takata Air Bags

January 19, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Audi, BMW, Daimler Vans, Ferrari, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, McLaren and Karma., Mercedes, Mitsubishi, Nissan, subaru, Takata Airbags, Tesla

If you own one of the following vehicles:

  • Audi
  • Nissan
  • Jaguar-Land Rover,
  • Subaru
  • Daimler Vans
  • Tesla
  • Mitsubishi
  • BMW
  • Ferrari
  • Mercedes
  • Mazda
  • McLaren
  • Karma

… over 652,000 vehicles from these companies have been recalled as part of the Takata air bag inflater recalls, according to CBS 11.

Excessive force can cause Takata inflators to explode, blowing apart a metal canister and sending shrapnel into the passenger compartment. Sixteen people have died across the globe due to this issue.

So far, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration, 42,000,000 have been affected by the recall, so far.

Click HERE to learn if your vehicle is part of the recall.

 

 

 

