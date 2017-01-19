Dallas Cowboys Fan With Super Bowl LI Champs Tattoo, Changes It To LII

Remember that Dallas Cowboys fan who got the tattoo which read, “Super Bowl LI Champions.” Well, good news! He got his tattoo fixed.
Jordan Garnett is a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. So much so that he was willing to get inked for the team. Not only that, but he called the Cowboys Super Bowl champs back on December 6th. Here’s his original tatt…
Now, you are probably thinking to yourself, “How on Earth can anyone fix that?” It’s simple! You simply add another I to make it say, “Super Bowl LII Champions.” Yep, Garnett is calling it for next year’s Super Bowl.
Come on dude. You just jinxed us. AGAIN!