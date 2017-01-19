Dallas Cowboys Fan With Super Bowl LI Champs Tattoo, Changes It To LII

Remember that Dallas Cowboys fan who got the tattoo which read, “Super Bowl LI Champions.” Well, good news! He got his tattoo fixed.

Jordan Garnett is a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. So much so that he was willing to get inked for the team. Not only that, but he called the Cowboys Super Bowl champs back on December 6th. Here’s his original tatt…

@nfl Hey Dallas Cowboys! Now it's official. Don't let me down. SUPER BOWL 51 CHAMPIONS!!! Tattooed on 12/6/16. I'm calling it now. pic.twitter.com/BRDkhicgOS — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) December 6, 2016

Now, you are probably thinking to yourself, “How on Earth can anyone fix that?” It’s simple! You simply add another I to make it say, “Super Bowl LII Champions.” Yep, Garnett is calling it for next year’s Super Bowl.

“Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” I know 100%. I had a vision! @dallascowboys SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPS! pic.twitter.com/t2jpAzf7RR — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) January 18, 2017

Come on dude. You just jinxed us. AGAIN!