Disney Reveals Several Connections Between Pixar Movies

OMG! Mind blown.

For years, there has been a conspiracy theory that all Disney/Pixar movies are somehow connected. It’s been suggested that the characters all live in the same world.

Well, Disney has confirmed it. The animators purposefully put Easter Eggs in every movie. The little girl from Inside Out pops up in Finding Nemo. The Good Dinosaur is a toy in Monsters Inc. Lightning McQueen appears in Toy Story. The list goes on and on!

This is why Disney/Pixar moves crush the competition. It’s all about the little details. They’ve thought of everything.