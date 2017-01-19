‘Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun!”

Now, McDonald’s has something new to sing about… their changes to… “The Big Mac!”

CNN reports McDonald’s is aiming for the every popular ‘law of three’… (3) ways to sell the Big Mac.

After successful product tests earlier this year in DFW and Ohio, McDonald’s is adding the following to the Big Mac:

“Mac Jr .” – includes the following changes: 1 patty, no middle bun

.” – includes the following changes: 1 patty, no middle bun “Grand Mac” – adds (2) patties (total equals 1/3 lb. of beef)

Meet the Grand Mac, for those times when the Big Mac just isn't quite enough https://t.co/GqI7Trdjyd pic.twitter.com/iD6g1RvlfF — CNN (@CNN) January 18, 2017

So, think these (2) new Big Mac choices will do well? To me, the “law of three” works well when you have (3) good examples, and considering how many hamburgers McDonald’s sells, I predict it will!

