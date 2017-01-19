‘Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun!”
Now, McDonald’s has something new to sing about… their changes to… “The Big Mac!”
CNN reports McDonald’s is aiming for the every popular ‘law of three’… (3) ways to sell the Big Mac.
After successful product tests earlier this year in DFW and Ohio, McDonald’s is adding the following to the Big Mac:
- “Mac Jr.” – includes the following changes: 1 patty, no middle bun
- “Grand Mac” – adds (2) patties (total equals 1/3 lb. of beef)
©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed