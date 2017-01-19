New Survey Names Seat-Kicking The Worst Airplane Behavior

In their annual survey, Expedia.com asked travelers to list passenger behaviors that aggravate them the most on flights.

After the results were calculated, 64% of the 1,005 people who participated in the survey named seat kickers as the most annoying behavior on planes. 59% said “Inattentive Parents,” defined as “parents who have no control over, or pay no attention to, their crying, whining or misbehaved children” were the worst,and the third worst, at 55%, was the “Aromatic Passenger,” those with either poor hygiene or way too much cologne.

65% of people also said they dread sitting next to someone who talks too much, and 35% would actually pay extra if they had the option to sit in a “quiet zone.”

Among the other worst airplane behaviors included “The Audio Insensitive, The Boozer, Chatty Cathy, The Queue Jumper, Seat-Back Guy, The Armrest Hog, Pungent Foodies, The Undresser, The Amorous, The Mad Bladder, and The Single and Ready to Mingle.”

Via AJC.com