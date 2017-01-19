Patrick Stewart Will Be The Voice The Poop Emoji In The Emoji Movie

We’ve never been so excited to talk about poo! Emoji poo that is!

The Emoji Movie has officially added Sir Patrick Stewart to the cast. In addition to playing Captain Pickard in Star Trek, the actor can now add the Poop Emoji to his repertoire. That’s right, those beautiful British pipes will be the voice of poo!

PATRICK STEWART Is Voicing Poop In The Emoji Movie – https://t.co/pmX4ku9psg pic.twitter.com/Fe2xqu5A7J — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) January 18, 2017

Stewart isn’t the only famous actor to star in The Emoji Movie. It was also announced that James Corden, Mya Rudolph, and T.J. Miller will also have voice over roles. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 4th.