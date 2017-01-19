Uber Giving Away Free Fitness Kits In DFW Starting At 11am

Uber wants to make sure you are keeping your New Year’s Resolutions.
Starting at 11am today, and for today only, Uber users can register to win a free Fit Kit courtesy of the car service, Fossil watches, and Outdoor Voices.
The full details of the promotion are below:
- Open the app starting at 11am in select areas of Dallas–Fort Worth on Thursday, January 19, 2017
- Tap Menu on the left and select Payment option
- Scroll down and click Add Promo and enter code FITKITDFW to unlock the special ‘Fit Kit’ option
- Request the ‘Fit Kit’ option in your app starting at 11am in the delivery zone
- If you’re connected with a vehicle, you’ll receive a FREE fitness tote, featuring really incredible goodies
The kits are totally FREE, but they are delivered on a first come, first serve basis.
If you are one of the lucky few who get a kit, included you will find:
- Outdoor Voices – baseball cap and a pair of bottoms
- Snap Kitchen – $25 gift card
- City Surf Fitness – 2 weeks of free classes
- Lymber Fitness – workout towel and $10 off any workout
- Fossil – Q Smartwatch – Only a limited quantity of Fit Kits will include free Q Smartwatches, all other Fit Kits will include $50 off a Q Smartwatch
- Tribal Juice- 15% off a 6pack plus a free ginger shot
- Uber – aluminum water bottle
For more information on the giveaway, you can head to Uber’s website HERE.
Via Uber-Codes