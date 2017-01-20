Award-Winning ‘Annie’ at Bass Hall; My Conversation With ‘Daddy Warbucks,’ Gilgamesh Taggett

After experiencing the first national tour of Annie in the ’70s at Dallas Summer Musicals, I immediately bought that big red album and memorized every lyric within a couple of days. Yeah, I was an Annie-holic (now in recovery!) The current national tour of Annie, now in its third smash year, is at Bass Hall in Ft. Worth through this Sunday, January 22nd.

The delightful Gilgamesh Taggett has portrayed Oliver ‘Daddy’ Warbucks more than 600 times. He sings one of the most beautiful Broadway ballads ever, and what he says about this beloved show may move you to tears!

This production of Annie has the Tony-award winning original choreography and is directed by co-creator / lyricist Charles Charnin. Go see it tonight, or… TOMORROW! 😉