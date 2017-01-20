Celebrities Flood Instagram With Final ‘Thank You, Obama’ Posts

Inauguration day has arrived and many celebrities are taking to Instagram to thank our 44th president and express some final words.
As Americans all over are expressing the joy the country’s first black president brought during his eight years in the office, it’s nice to see some of our favorite celebrities doing the same. And the president isn’t the only receiving love today. Many are also acknowledging First Lady, Michelle Obama.
@barackobama Thank you for your incredible grace in leadership and for being an exceptional example for us all. You've made many who were sleeping, conscious – including myself. I agree with you; we need to burst our bubbles and build real community again, face to face. I am excited to see the generation coming up who as you said, are "Unselfish, altruistic, creative, patriotic and believe in a fair, just, inclusive America." I cannot wait to see good triumph. ❤️🇺🇸Taken 10/24/12
Thank you for your service, Mr. President!