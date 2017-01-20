Cuba Gooding Jr. Files For Divorce

After 23 years of marriage, Cuba Gooding Jr. has filed for divorce from wife Sara Kapfer.

The high school sweethearts were legally separated in the spring of 2014, and have now filed the legal paperwork. Cuba apparently fought to keep them together.

He explained to Steve Harvey, “Officially, I’m still married. But sometimes you take a break or two. It’s just how some marriages go.”

The court documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Cuba is asking for joint custody of their 10-year-old daughter. He’s also offered her spousal support.

Cuba’s career had a huge revival last year with The People v. O.J. Simpson.